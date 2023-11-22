Wales miss automatic Euro 2024 place after draw with Turkey

[Source: Reuters]

Wales will have to take their chances in the playoffs for Euro 2024 after the country’s automatic qualifying hopes were dashed following a 1-1 draw with Turkey in their final Group D game today.

Needing to beat Turkey to have a chance of qualifying at the expense of Croatia, who were hosting Armenia, Wales made a dream start as Neco Williams fired them ahead after seven minutes.

But the mood of euphoria inside the Cardiff City Stadium began to wane with news of a Croatia goal before halftime, with the Welsh fans knowing that even beating Turkey would not be enough if the Croats claimed victory.

Hope then ebbed further away when Yusuf Yazici equalised for Turkey from the penalty spot after 70 minutes.

Wales, whose 1-1 draw away to Armenia at the weekend took their fate out of their own hands, did have the ball in the net late on but Brennan Johnson’s effort was ruled out for offside.

It was immaterial in the end, however, as Croatia held on for a 1-0 win over Armenia to reach next year’s finals.

While Turkey were already assured of their place in the Germany showpiece, the point made sure they topped the group with 17 points to Croatia’s 16 with Wales on 12.