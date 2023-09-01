Three players to miss PNG decider

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

Three Digicel Fiji Football Under-23 players will miss the deciding OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier game against Papua New Guinea in New Zealand today.

Suliano Doli, Rahul Naresh, and Semi Nabenu have been ruled out due to injuries and health concerns.

Doli and Naresh are nursing ankle injuries sustained during training while Nabenu is suffering from a throat infection.

Their replacements will be known today when the team line-up will be announced.

Fiji needs either a win or a draw to qualify for the semi-final while PNG needs a win to progress.

The national Under-23 side will meet PNG at 3 pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.