Football

Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling

Reuters

September 2, 2023 7:51 am

[Source: Reuters]

Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) urged the country’s Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD) to provisionally suspend soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday after the TAD opened a case against him for “serious”, rather than “very serious” misconduct.

Rubiales caused a storm when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory in the women’s World Cup in Sydney. He also grabbed his crotch while standing feet away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

The TAD’s decision not to open a case for “very serious” misconduct means the CSD will not be able to suspend Rubiales as head of the country’s football federation for the duration of the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

But acting sports minister Miquel Iceta, at a press conference on Friday, called for Rubiales’ suspension and said the government considered his behaviour “very serious” for “abuse of authority” and “damage to the image of soccer”.

In a statement released just minutes after Iceta’s press conference and published in Spanish papers including El Mundo, Rubiales acknowledged the TAD’s decision to open a case and not classify his actions as “very serious”.

“I will continue to defend myself to prove the truth,” he said, criticising the “unprecedented political and media lynching” he has faced.

World soccer governing body FIFA has already suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months while it investigates, but the CSD said it would move ahead with its own case regardless.

Rubiales has refused to resign, and has said the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression”.

Spain’s Olympic chief said on Friday Rubiales’ actions were “inappropriate, unacceptable” and did not represent Spanish sport as a whole.

Men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente meanwhile apologised for clapping for Rubiales as he refused to quit last week, and players’ unions announced a two-match strike in the women’s domestic league in protest over their conditions and pay.

Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a possible sexual assault over the kiss.

The fallout has become a “Me Too” moment in Spain, unleashing anger that had been building for years, and triggering a torrent of allegations from other women in football of predatory behaviour by men.

Feasibility study to be undertaken for medicinal cannabis

Flying Fijians in England: 01/09/23

Flying Fijians videos

Fiji to host 2024 SPTE

LICI launches new project

Ministries urged to adopt guide to healthy catering

NZ visa-free travel needs to happen: Prasad

SODELPA adapts to financial challenges

Concerns over insufficient storage facilities

Nalumisa applauds Labasa firefighters

SODELPA pushes for fair governance

Convenant Brothers claim Mosese Taga Shield

Fiji to be officially welcomed in Bordeaux tonight

Draw enough for Fiji U23

SGS beats defending champs of U15 grade

Athletics Fiji in search of venues

New champion to be crowed in U19 boys basketball

Abortion rights center stage in Democrats’ 2024 US election campaign

Inter Miami decide not to stay at LA hotel where workers are striking

Flying Fijians keeping eyes on the prize

Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling

Three players to miss PNG decider

England thrash New Zealand in second T20

Schools gear up for basketball finals

Rokoura scouts for new talents

West Ham win spoils Luton's first top-flight home game in 31 years

Roosters keep finals hopes alive with big win over Bunnies

Barcelona sign Portuguese defender from Man City

Sea Eagles end season in style to celebrate Trbojevic's 200th

Luc Besson makes emotional return to Venice

Ranking doesn’t change the goal set

Lautoka in dominant form in Netball Championship

JWC books quarter-final spot

EbayShop form of fraudulent scheme: RBF

LICI pays out $34m in claims

Winning start for Fiji in World Cup qualifier  

FEO to carry out voter survey

Koro out to bag title in National Championship

Alcaraz downs Harris to reach US Open third round

FDB launches enhanced dairy farming loan facility

Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho denies ties to company accused of scam

Electrical company advances its trading products

US to continue deporting Haitians

Pinochet becomes a vampire

Digicel Fiji partners with BRED Bank

Alleged rapist denied bail

Iceland resumes fin whale hunting

Adam Driver not allowed to drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film

Lakoyani Trust contributes $344K

Drua has the potential to go further: Harris

No Suva in Netball Championship

Police allowance expansion proposed

Australia remains Fiji's second-largest trade destination

John Wesley defeats reigning champs

Messi to lead Argentina in opening World Cup qualifiers

Cost U Less reopens in Nadi, creating 28 new jobs

Hundreds of flights cancelled in Hong Kong

Haaland wins UEFA award, Wiegman dedicates prize to Spain

Lead to serve: Vunivalu

Germany acknowledges Pacific Islanders

"Barbenheimer" makes waves for July's movie spending

Empowering future leaders: PM

Tabuya calls for stronger measures to combat child abuse

Project to assist youth in Vacoko

Pope Francis lands in Mongolia

Taylor Swift's concert film headed to movie theaters

Harris departs Drua for Rebels

Double win for Grammar

Labasa man accused of raping a child

Kyiv confirms drone attack

Fiji Airways among aviation giants

At least 74 dead in Johannesburg building fire

Debt-laden China property giant in record loss

Bai gets well wishes from family

Fiji fans in England plan for France travel

Puamau impressed with competition level

Women entrepreneurs continue to face challenges

Enactment of traditional knowledge and cultural expression

Fiji expects tough PNG side

Champions League draw

Ministry works to expand sheep breeding in Lau

Spanish women team's coach Vilda to be sacked

LGBTQI community strives for inclusion and empowerment

Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich

Fiji and France strengthen military ties

Fiji partners with Shandong Province

StyleFiji raises funds to support Cancer Society

Hero Hiejima heats up, Japan one step closer to Paris

Saoud, Spellman lead Lebanon to first win

Mexico hold off stubborn New Zealand for first win

Paps and Sua star as Storm spoil Broncos party plan

Li Kaier and Hu Jinqiu charge China past Angola for first victory

ESAG addresses security issues during election

Flying Fijians stay grounded in tough RWC journey

QVS fields another two teams for Basketball competition

Flying Fijians in England: 31/8/23

Smith encourages young athletes to step up

Make use of the opportunity: Tudravu

Solomon Islands survive red card to overcome Samoa in Group B action 

Minister addresses communication and freight woes in Lau

Review criticises New Zealand Rugby for 'unsustainable' model

Church clarifies leadership appointments

Rise in female graduates at USP

Cabinet agrees to ratify the WTO’s fisheries subsidies agreement

New York says Trump should be found liable for fraud

Puna advocates for gender equality

Concern over reaction to fire

UK inquiry into baby murders by nurse given legal powers

Byrne proud of Druas input, confident in World Cup outing

Vanuatu boosts semi-final hope at OFC men's Olympic qualifier

Secondary School Basketball off to a good start

Hurricane Idalia lashes Florida

More body cameras needed: ACP Lutunauga

Sherman believes Fiji will do better on Saturday

Discipline and determination key for Hockey coach

More LGBTQ rights could help Asia financial hubs draw global talent

GCC yet to be reconstituted: Tagicakirewa

Field set for the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Gavoka to release investigation report of helicopter crash

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1 in League Cup, Everton through

Ambassador calls for international cooperation to address wastewater release

Fiji Airways uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the first time

Avea village relocates school due to climate change

Bowen defends Australia’s investment on fossil fuel projects

Biden plan would guarantee overtime pay for 3.6 million workers

Anti-corruption courts face possible removal

Education Summit next month

Re-establishment of Drainage Board likely

FRCS appoints new Director PCC

FJ Airways Island of Vatulele lands in Nadi

Hurricane Idalia turns deadly

Be humble says Nasilasila

Fuel and LPG prices to increase

Australia’s Indigenous ‘Voice’ referendum

PM joins cardio challenge

Fiji U23 building on the positives

Changing projection possible: Rabuka

New A350 set to land in Nadi

Teams hike for National Championship

Japan PM eats fish from region after waste water row

Radrodro highlights China’s focus on Pacific Studies

France centre Danty to miss World Cup opener with injury

Kvitova, Wozniacki renew rivalry under the lights at U.S. Open

EFL commences training program to address skills gap

MLTC an option for youths

Entrepreneurs vulnerable to risks

Regional solidarity needed to address challenges: Prasad

Multi-million dollars grant to build Medical Simulation Centre

Tuisova, Ravai recovering well

Defensive howlers cost U23

Church squashes speculation of Christian State agenda

Air pollution now a major risk to life expectancy in South Asia

Rugby scholarships to benefit young Fijians

Sports Council initiates restoration of stadium's tracks

Fijian Passport is needed to represent the country: Lakhan

PM aims to catalyze approval of new investments

Community to deal with repercussions of fire

Former champion Venus Williams suffers early U.S. Open exit

Significant changes to traffic operations: Director Traffic

Expo to bolster business opportunities

BSP Life announces $1 billion investment

Sarah Jessica Parker adopted her ‘And Just Like That’ kitten in real life

Murti to fly Fiji’s flag in cultural exchange camp in China

Four die in war-related incidents in Ukraine

Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair

Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida

Minister discusses strengthening educational ties with China

Church discusses social empowerment programs

RWC foreseen as unforgettable by Jones

Train workers on fire safety: Puamau

More emphasis on creating a favorable business environment

‘Wildly different’ relationships with fame

Ministry of Fisheries receives $1.3m ice machine

Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travelers of US risks

Flying Fijians partners with WOWS Kids

NZ awarded game, PNG to continue

SGS seeks forgiveness

Kiran tells church stewards of national plights

Fiji Senior Women’s Cricket team presents i-Tatau

Flying Fijians in England: 28/8/23

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Dylan Mulvaney wins breakout creator at Streamy Awards

Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset donates to elderly home

62 breaches so far: FCCC

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel come together

Consultation on the review of the Surfing Act continuing

Work in progress to establish multi-hazard warning system

Putin tells India PM Modi he will not attend Delhi summit

Climate change has ravaged India’s rice stock

PM wants GCC committee to expand scope

They're better than us: Nicky Little

Byrne helps Men combine, thrilled with talent

Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup

Residents dealing with traumatic experience

Dogalau honoured to lead Fiji

Take fire safety seriously: ACP Raikaci

Basketball Fiji grateful to have competition in the West

Ministry profiles children on the streets

PM unveils BSP’s $1 billion investment portfolio

Alcaraz surrenders top ranking