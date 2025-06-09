Orobulu and Valevou fire Rewa to first BOG win

Source: FFA / Facebook

Rewa FC has registered their first win of the Battle of the Giants tournament, defeating Navua FC 2–0 this afternoon at Subrail Park.

John Orobulu opened the scoring with a header into the left corner in the first half, before Epeli Valevou sealed the win with another goal in the second half.

It was a disappointing start for Navua FC, who failed to find the back of the net but remain optimistic for their next match.

Article continues after advertisement

BOG Day Two fixtures will see Suva face Navua at 11am, Rewa take on Nadi at 1pm, Ba play Lautoka at 3pm, and hosts Labasa meet Lautoka at 5pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.