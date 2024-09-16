New Zealand lose a tight opening encounter at FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan

[Source:t: Anvar Ilyasov – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images]

The Futsal Whites have gone down fighting against Libya in their first ever match at a FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Marvin Eakins side have been beaten 3-1 in their opening Group D fixture in Andijan.

Libya had the first real chance to score in the 3rd minute forcing New Zealand keeper Mike Antamanov into making a couple of strong reflex saves.

Ethan Martin had New Zealand’s first attempt in the 5th minute but pulled his shot wide.

Libya deservedly hit the front in the 7th minute after a period of sustained pressure and Mohamed Khamis squeezed the ball past Antamanov.

Moments later Hamish Grey blasted wide for the Futsal Whites.

New Zealand was largely reduced to shooting from distance in the first half with Nathan Grey having three attempts which never threatened the Libya goal.

Four minutes from half-time Libya almost made it 2-nil when a shot rattled the underside of the crossbar, but New Zealand living dangerously prevented any further damage to the scoreline in the opening spell.

Three minutes into the second half, Antamanov was called into action again, making a strong save to deny Ibrahim Lemhammel extending Libya’s lead.

Mohamed Zreeg struck a decisive blow for Libya in the 29th minute when he skipped past Logan Wisnewski and slipped the ball under the legs of the advancing Antamanov.

With eight minutes remaining Eakins decided to play a ‘flying’keeper, effectively an extra outfielder by taking Antamanov out of goal.

But despite having plenty of possession they were unable to close the gap.

Libya turned over possession in the final minute and Feras Abuksheam fired into the empty net to seal the victory.

New Zealand did have some consolation moments later when Jordan Ditfort scored New Zealand’s first ever goal at a FIFA Futsal World Cup, but it was too little too late.

It’s now a tall order for New Zealand to get out of the group now with matches to come against world number three ranked Spain and eighth ranked Kazakhstan to compete pool play.

Libya: 3 (Mohamed KHAMIS 7’, Mohamed ZREEG 29’, Feras ABUKSHEAM 40’)

New Zealand: 1 (Jordan DITFORT 40’)

HT: 1-0