Navua through to semi as Suva fallout

Navua FC has officially booked a place in the semifinals of the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament next weekend.

This comes after Suva FC failed to score the required five goals in their final group match 2-0 against Rewa.

Navua coach Babs Khan commended his players for their commitment and skill, noting the teamwork under his leadership as the newly appointed head coach.

With this outcome, Rewa, Labasa, and Navua are now confirmed semifinalists.

Meanwhile, Ba’s hopes remain uncertain. Their qualification depends on the result of the Lautoka vs. Labasa clash. If Lautoka loses, Ba will go through. But if Lautoka wins, they will claim the final semifinal spot, eliminating Ba from the tournament.

