Navua Combine Masters Clinch BOG Veterans 40s Title

Navua Combine Masters emerged victorious in the BOG Veteran Tournament 40s final, defeating Suva Combine in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour .

The match ended in a goalless draw at full time.

Last year, Navua debuted in the Veteran’s tournament and finished as runner-up in the BOG Veterans.

Navua Combine’s triumph was made even more meaningful with veteran player and official William Danford scoring the final penalty.

Speaking after the match, team executive and player Rahul Prakash dedicated the win to Danford, acknowledging his immense contribution to the team both on and off the field.



Navua Combine Master’s player Rahul Prakash with the trophy

Another team executive, Ravinesh Pal, praised the squad’s dedication, highlighting the sacrifices players made during the preparation phase with some traveling from the Western and Northern divisions to attend training sessions.



Ravinesh Pal

Veteran striker Valerio Nawatu was named Player of the Tournament.

In the 45s category, Navua Legends also tasted success, securing the plate final victory.

