MP takes Everton's 10-point deduction to parliament

[Source: Reuters]

Labour MP lan Byrne has tabled an ‘early day motion’ in parliament condemning Everton’s 10-point deduction in the Premier League and called for an independent football regulator to be established immediately.

Everton became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching financial sustainability rules on Friday. An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction that saw the Merseyside club drop to second-from-bottom from 14th.

Byrne, MP for Liverpool, West Derby, said the points deduction was “grossly unjust” and that the level of sanction lacked “any legal or equitable foundation or justification…”

Article continues after advertisement

“This House contends the Premier League can no longer fairly govern top-flight football without independent scrutiny and legislation,” he said in the EDM, which MPs can sign up to but are not binding and often do not lead to any action.