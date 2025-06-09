Lions welcomes back Morica, Vukaca; Raju recovers

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Labasa FC will be without key midfielder Ashnil Raju for approximately one month as he continues to recover from a serious spinal injury sustained a few weeks ago.

Raju was stretched off the field during their Round 11 Extra Premier League match against Rewa, where Labasa lost 2-1.

Defender Sekove Naivakananumi will also be unavailable for this weekend’s lineup due to suspension.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Alvin Chand-coached side will receive a boost with the return of forward Eparama Morica, who missed the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT.

Additionally, goalkeeper Joji Vukaca is set to make his comeback after being out of the squad since 2024.

The remainder of the squad will comprise players from their recent Fiji FACT lineup.

The Alvin Chand coached side will play Ba at 6.30pm on Friday, Nadroga at 5pm on Saturday and Lautoka at 4pm on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.