Levuiciva to wear captain’s armband

Tears welled in Teonia Levuiciva’s eyes as she stood before her teammates, overwhelmed with emotion after being named captain of the Fiji Young Kulas for the upcoming OFC Girls Under-16 Championship in Samoa.

The announcement was made at the team’s farewell ceremony at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.

Despite not being the most experienced player in the squad, Levuiciva was entrusted with the captain’s armband.

“I did not expect to be named captain for this championship, it never ever really appeared to me that I would be captain. I would always be encouraging the other senior players in the team, telling them they would be named captain. But when my name was called out today, i was really surprised.”

She also mentions that as who is always home-sick whenever she is away from her family, Levuiciva has been spending the past few days mentally preparing for this tour to Samoa.

The team departed for Samoa today and will play their first match against Tahiti at 10am on Friday.

