Labasa must deliver or BOG may depart from the North

Labasa must qualify for the semi-finals in order for Subrail Park to remain the venue of the Battle of the Giants tournament.

This was the message from Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel during the official opening of the BOG tournament last night.

He said the future of hosting more tournaments in the North depends heavily on fans and supporters turning up in large numbers.

However, Patel added that if Labasa fails to progress, the Fiji FA will be forced to consider alternative venues.

“If that doesn’t happen, then financially and logistically, we’ll have to consider other options. But at the end of the day, like Paul said, there will be one winner and the winners are the friends, fans of Labasa and the Vanua Levu people witnessing this Extra Battle of the Giants tournament.”

Patel also acknowledged the strong turnout on day 1 of the tournament, with a total of 3,967 spectators recorded. Meanwhile, Rewa is currently playing Nadi.

Ba will take on Lautoka at 3pm, followed by Labasa facing Nadroga at 4pm.

