Krishna hat-trick in win

Captain Roy Krishna netted three goals as the Team Fiji men’s football side beat Northern Marianas 10-0 in their opening Pacific Games match.

By halftime Krishna had already scored a hat-trick with a double from Sairusi Nalaubu and young Nabil Begg getting one.

Fiji had 90% of the possession in the first half against a young Northern Marianas outfit.

Etonia Dogelau, Thomas Dunn, Gabby Matanisiga plus an own goal pushed Fiji further in the second spell.

Fiji plays Tahiti on Tuesday and a win will put them in the semi-finals.

