Italy cracks down on violence against referees

[Source: Reuters]

Referees in Italy will now receive the same legal protection as police officers and other public officials, Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said, to help curb a rise in cases of assault in sports such as soccer.

A change to the penal code will mean much tougher penalties, including potentially jail, for acts of violence against match officials, including pushing, hitting, or threatening.

The move follows months of discussions between the government and the Italian Soccer Referees Association.

The law, part of a decree approved by the Italian government late on Friday, extends protection to all officials responsible for ensuring sporting fixtures are conducted fairly.

Abuse towards match officials at all levels of Italian soccer has become a growing concern. In December, Serie A referees highlighted the issue by wearing black smudges on their cheeks during matches as a symbol of protest.

In one notorious example last season, 19-year-old referee Diego Alfonzetti was attacked when he took charge of a youth match in Sicily.

Alfonzetti was invited onto the pitch alongside the match officials before the Lazio-Rome Serie A derby in April as an act of solidarity.

“Sport is loyalty and sharing. Those who do not accept it are warned: from tomorrow, violent behaviour and aggression against referees will be punished without delay, even with prison,” said Senator Andrea Ostellari, a junior justice minister.

