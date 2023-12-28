Hwang scores twice as Wolves thrash Brentford

[Source: BBC Sport]

Hwang-Hee chan scored twice as Wolves inflicted a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat on a depleted Brentford side in a frenetic affair at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The result lifts Gary O’Neil’s side up to 11th in the table, with the Bees, who were without 10 players through suspension or injury, four points above the relegation zone in 14th.

The opening three goals of the contest arrived in an extraordinary four-minute period in the first half, with Mario Lemina heading in a Pablo Sarabia delivery for the second consecutive game to give Wolves the perfect start.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Neil’s side remarkably doubled their lead just 12 seconds after the hosts restarted play, as Hwang raced on to a poor back pass from his former team-mate Nathan Collins to round home goalkeeper Mark Flekken and tap into an empty net.

Brentford responded with a goal of their own within two minutes when Yoane Wissa lashed a right-foot effort past Wolves stopper Jose Sa from Neal Maupay’s deft flick over the visiting defence.

But having seemingly subdued the visitors, another defensive lapse from the hosts presented Wolves with their third goal and Hwang with his 10th of the season.

The South Korea forward was left completely unmarked as he collected Toti Gomes’ powerful header forward and finished with aplomb – superbly lifting the ball over the onrushing Ethan Pinnock before placing it past Flekken.

With Brentford unable to convert several excellent opportunities to reduce the deficit, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who replaced Hwang in first-half stoppage time, rounded off the scoring late on for the visitors, with the error-prone Collins again culpable on a miserable night for the hosts.