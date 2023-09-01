Draw enough for Fiji U23

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Under-23 side will need just a draw in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier today to advance to the semi-finals.

This will be easier said than done, as they have to go through a determined Papua New Guinea side, coming in fresh and in search of a win.

Head coach Rob Sherman says this is a make-or-break match for the national side.

“If we lose we are out, if we draw we go through but ultimately it’s a vital game so we’ll be doing our best to try and win the game.”

Coming in with fresh legs and new energy, Papua New Guinea coach David Muta says they’re going all in.”

“We have to make use of it. We don’t have to hold back because Fiji as I said has very strong players. We’re coming in fresh and we just have to give everything.”

The two teams square off today in New Zealand at 3 p.m.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.