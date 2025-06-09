BOG semi-finalists to be hosted at Subrail Park

The Fiji Football Association has officially confirmed that Subrail Park in Labasa will host the semi-finals and final of the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament next weekend.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf made the announcement following Labasa FC’s qualification into the semifinals, after two strong wins in their Group A matches.

He says the challenge issued to Labasa to secure a spot in the semi-finals has been successfully met a result that has delighted fans and the wider Babasiga community.

The four teams confirmed for the semi-final stage are Rewa, Labasa, Navua, and Lautoka.

“The semi-final for the Extra BOG will be played at Subrail Park next Saturday. The first semi-final kicks off at 2pm, followed by the second at 4.30pm. The grand final will be held on Sunday at 2pm. It is pleasing to announce that northern fans can now look forward to supporting their home team, Labasa, in the next round.”

Yusuf also acknowledged the strong turnout over the past three days, with over 8,000 spectators recorded at Subrail Park and expectations even higher for next weekend’s matches.

Meanwhile, Extra Supermarket’s Chief Marketing Manager, Leilani Burnes, says the brand is proud to continue its sponsorship in Labasa.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Extra Battle of the Giants back here to the home of the Babasiga Lions Subrail Park. Labasa is also home to Extra, and to host not just the pool matches but also the semi-finals and final here means so much to us.”

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, August 9, starting at 2pm, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday, August 10 at 3pm.

