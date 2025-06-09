Bellingham's goal a surreal experience for new Dortmund signing

[Source: Reuters]

Jobe Bellingham said his first goal for Borussia Dortmund was a surreal experience as the new signing from Sunderland made an immediate impact at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

Bellingham scored the third goal in Dortmund’s 4-3 win over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the TQL Stadium and was named man-of-the-match at the end of the Group F encounter.

“It’s a little bit surreal really when the ball hits in the net, it’s just crazy,” the 19-year-old said.

“Everything happened so slowly but yeah I’m really pleased.”

It was a second run out, but first start, for Bellingham since his move from Sunderland to the Bundesliga giants, where he will look to follow in his elder brother Jude’s footsteps.

Jobe’s goal was smartly taken although the Sundowns goalkeeper palmed the ball straight at him. But Bellingham avoided an attempted block by a defender, and sent the keeper the wrong way, by cleverly holding his shot for a split second.

Bellingham said it had been a hard assignment in the midday sun in Ohio, where the temperature was 32 degrees Celsius (90°F).

