Babasiga lions stay positive despite Lautoka defeat

Despite their 4-1 loss to Lautoka FC in the Extra Premier League yesterday, the Babasiga Lions remain optimistic about their chances in the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament.

Coach Alvin Chand says while the loss is disappointing, it is not the end of their campaign.

He says that he understands a lot of questions and comments coming from the supporters, but he assures fans that they will work on their training and try to iron out the mistakes and come back stronger in the next game.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know it’s not up to the expectations, but it’s not the end. It’s football. We win some, we lose some. A loss always gives us the drive and urge to work harder in the next game and on the training ground.”



Labasa football team

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC plans to learn from their own errors despite their victory, using it as preparation for the BOG tournament.

Player Poasa Bainivalu says their focus was clear to secure three points and build momentum heading into the tournament.

“We came here for one mission those three points and preparation for the BOG. Most of our senior players are not here, and I thank the junior players for stepping up and giving 100 percent for the game today and for the fans back at home.”



Lautoka football team

Bainivalu also acknowledged the efforts of supporters, coaches, and players for their ongoing support of the team.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.