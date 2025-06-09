Babasiga lions roar to victory over Ba

Source: FFA

The Babasiga Lions sent their fans home smiling after a hard-fought 1–0 win over Ba in their Battle of the Giants first pool match.

It was a tough contest marked by strong defense and relentless pressure from both sides.

Labasa’s only goal came in the first half, courtesy of Ilisoni Lolaivalu, who made no mistake in front of the net.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams made a few changes in the second half in a bid to shift momentum, but Labasa held firm and proved to their home crowd that they were here on a mission.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.