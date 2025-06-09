Babasiga lions roar into BOG semifinals

The Babasiga Lions have shown what it means to host in style, securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Nadroga to book their spot in the Extra Battle of the Giants semifinals.

Playing in front of a packed crowd of 4,483 at Subrail Park, Labasa opened the scoring through Ilisoni Lolaivalu before Jimson Abana sealed the win with a powerful header.

Labasa defender Rusiate Doidoi was shown a red card after picking up his second yellow, but the Lions pushed through with determination to secure the crucial win.

Following today’s results, both Rewa and Labasa have confirmed their spots in the semifinals.

In BOG final day fixtures, Nadi will take on Navua at 10am. Nadroga will meet Ba at 12pm before Suva versus Rewa at 2pm then the final game will be Lautoka vs Labasa at 4pm.

