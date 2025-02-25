Football family mourns passing of Waka

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association and the entire football family are mourning the loss of former national rep, Nemani Waka.

Fiji FA is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its football legend and says his dedication to Fiji football will always be remembered.

Waka who migrated to Australia started his football journey in Nadi then he moved to Lautoka before the late Sashi Mahendra Singh took him to Ba.

Article continues after advertisement

He played for many years for Ba and represented Fiji at the highest level.

The late Waka later settled in Sigatoka before migrating to Australia.

The Fiji FA says he was not only a great player but also a visionary leader who initiated the formation of the Ex-Fiji Reps Welfare Group, now known as the Ex-Fiji Football Reps Association, to support former national reps.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link