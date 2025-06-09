Fiji’s top athletes set for 2025 Oceania Cup in Tonga

[Source: Athletics Fiji/facebook]

Five of Fiji’s top track and field athletes have been selected by Oceania Athletics to compete at the 2025 Oceania Cup, which begins tomorrow in Tonga.

The team departed for Tonga earlier today and includes Errol Qaqa (Men’s 110m Hurdles), Samuela Vunivalu (Men’s Long Jump and Triple Jump), Maryann Macedru (Women’s Shot Put), Loata Lewageena (Women’s Javelin and Discus), and Sereana Viriviri (Women’s Long Jump and High Jump).

Their selection follows standout performances at the recent Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Meanwhile, sprinter Heleina Young was also named in the squad but will not compete due to medical reasons.

The Oceania Cup runs from tomorrow to Saturday, bringing together the region’s best athletes in one of the key events on the 2025 athletics calendar.

