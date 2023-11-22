Fiji to establish NADO by mid-2024: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru in Parliament today [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The World Anti-doping Agency has given Fiji time until mid-2024 to formalize the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO).

This was revealed by Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru in Parliament today.

Saukuru says the Ministry is working closely with Drug Free Sports Fiji to facilitate the establishment of NADO.

He adds that the Ministry has been allocated $386,700 in the 2023-2024 national budget for the initiative.

“We are currently finalizing the recruitment for a coordinator to first coordinate and assist the establishment of NADO, secondly to develop, implement and update anti-doping policies and procedures in accordance with international standards and regulations.”

Saukuru says the third aspect is to develop and deliver educational programs to athletes, coaches and support staff regarding the consequences of doping, the importance of clean sports and the anti-doping rules.

The Minister says once NADO is established, it will ensure that the rights of clean athletes is protected and that clean sports is promoted and practiced at all times.