Brunson scores 35 points as Knicks rout Raptors 117-101 to reach NBA Cup semifinals for first time

Jalen Brunson scored 35 points, Josh Hart added 21 and the New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time in three tries by beating the struggling Toronto Raptors 117-101 on Tuesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who will face Orlando in the semifinal round at Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Magic reached the semifinals by beating Miami earlier Tuesday.

Towns returned after sitting out Sunday’s home win over Orlando because of tightness in his left calf.

Mikal Bridges scored 15 points for New York and OG Anunoby had 13 against his former team.

The only team to reach the quarterfinals in all three years of the event, the Knicks had lost their previous two appearances by a combined 32 points.

New York is 11-4 all-time in NBA Cup play.

Brunson’s 26 points in the opening half were his most in any half this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Jamal Shead had a career-high 18 but the short-handed Raptors lost their fourth straight, all at home.

Scottie Barnes and Ja’Kobe Walter each scored 13 points for the Raptors, and Jakob Poeltl added 10.

Toronto went unbeaten in group stage play with all four wins coming during a stretch that saw the Raptors go 13-1. They’re 1-6 since.

Ingram had 17 in the first quarter but the entire Raptors team couldn’t combine to match that total in the second. Toronto missed 13 of its first 15 shot attempts and finished 5 for 21 in a disastrous frame that saw the Raptors outscored 34-13.

New York led 69-52 at the half.

Neither of Toronto’s former Knicks was available Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley sat because of an illness while RJ Barrett missed his ninth straight game because of a sprained right knee.

