[Source: File]

Winston Hill has reclaimed the Super Middleweight title in emphatic fashion, knocking out Isikeli Senidoko at 2 minutes and 59 seconds of the second round at the Zeg Boxing Promotion.

Hill produced a strong finish to dethrone the reigning champion, but what followed inside the ring was just as surprising. Despite reclaiming the crown, Hill handed the belt back to Senidoko and announced his retirement for the second time.

Hill had returned to boxing after Senidoko challenged him to the showdown, but the former champion says another comeback is not entirely off the table.

He says his body is feeling good, his mind is strong and his spirit is enriched, although any return would depend my ff my on the right opportunity.

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Hill says boxing is also about providing for his family, and if the paycheck makes sense, he could be tempted to lace up the gloves once again. For now, Hill has made his statement with a knockout victory and walked away on top, but fans may not have seen the last of him.