24 Southern officers complete safety training

Twenty-four officers from the Southern Division have completed intensive Officer Safety Training aimed at strengthening tactical readiness and enhancing frontline policing capabilities.

The week-long programme was supported by the New Zealand Police through the Fiji Police Partnership Program and focused on improving officers’ tactical skills, de-escalation techniques and decision-making in high-pressure situations.

Upon completing the training, the officers are now qualified to use newly issued Tactical Belts, which provide a range of non-lethal response options.

Police say the equipment will help ensure officers’ actions remain consistent with the Fiji Police Force’s Use of Force Policy, which prioritizes proportionality, necessity and the protection of life.

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The Fiji Police Force says the training is an important step in enhancing operational effectiveness while promoting safer outcomes during frontline engagements.

Police have also acknowledged the support of the New Zealand Police and the Officer Safety Pacific programme for delivering the training and supplying the specialized tactical equipment.