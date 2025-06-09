Ra creates history with maiden Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy triumph

[Source: File]

Ra Rugby has etched its name into Fiji rugby history after claiming the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy for the first time with a 32-27 victory over holders Naitasiri at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

In a thrilling contest, the two sides were locked at 20-all at halftime before Ra produced a strong second-half performance to secure the famous win.

The victory caps off a remarkable season for Ra, which earlier won the Vanua Championship to earn promotion to next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

Having added the coveted Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy to its growing list of achievements, Ra will now turn its attention to its first defence of the title.

The new trophy holders are set to host Nadroga next Saturday in what is expected to be another highly anticipated showdown.