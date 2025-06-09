Parents warned as firework risks mount

Dry conditions in the Western and Northern divisions have heightened concerns over fire outbreaks this Diwali.

Authorities are urging families to exercise caution when handling fireworks, particularly when children are involved.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the restrictions on fireworks follow concerns raised by the National Fire Authority over dry grass, which could allow fires to spread rapidly.

Vosarogo adds that the measures are intended to protect lives and property without preventing Fijians from celebrating Diwali.

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The Fiji Police Force, National Fire Authority and fireworks inspectors will work together to enforce the restrictions. Police will also patrol streets, cities and towns to monitor compliance.

However, Vosarogo says public safety cannot rest solely on enforcement, placing responsibility on parents and guardians to supervise children using firecrackers.

He is urging families to handle fireworks with care, warning that irresponsible use could lead to fires, injuries and damage to property during the celebrations.