Prasad's call to heal divisions

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is calling on Fijians to put aside political and cultural differences and strengthen national unity as the country celebrates Diwali.

Fiji, he states, has experienced enough division and must focus on the relationships and shared interests that hold its multicultural communities together.

Diwali, Prof Prasad states, is an opportunity for families and communities to renew friendships, show compassion and reaffirm their commitment to tolerance and respect.

Prof Prasad also acknowledges the economic pressures facing many families, saying the cost of living continues to make it difficult for some to provide for their households.

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He says not all families are celebrating under the same circumstances, with some also facing uncertainty over the drought and its impact on their communities.

He urges Fijians to look out for neighbours who may be struggling and share what they can with those in need.

Prof Prasad says Fiji’s different cultures, religions and traditions should remain a source of pride rather than division.

He adds that political differences should never be allowed to damage friendships and relationships within communities.

The country, he adds has a responsibility to future generations to build a society where everyone feels respected, included and secure.

Prof Prasad has extended Diwali greetings to all those celebrating, wishing families peace, good health, happiness and prosperity.