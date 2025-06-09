Police stop boxing showdown

The Bluewater Boxing Promotion at Prince Charles Park, Nadi, was abruptly stopped last night after running past its scheduled time, leaving fans without the main bout.

Promoter Samir Ali said organisers had booked the venue only until 11pm. When the fights extended beyond the permit, police moved in and halted the event at 11.30pm.

Ali expressed frustration, saying similar events at the same venue had previously gone on until 1am. He apologised to fans and promised to make it up to them.

“Many times before have event like this goes on until 1am, even at this same venue, but why we’re we not allowed to continue. I apologise to all our fans and spectators, I will make it up to all of you.”

Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan said four extra fights were added to the card at the last minute, which likely caused the delays.

The early closure left both fighters and fans disappointed, as the headline contest never took place.

FBC News has sought clarification from police on why the event was stopped after 11pm and we are awaiting a response.

