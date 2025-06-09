Police boxers eye back-to-back Sukuna Bowl victories

[File Photo]

The Police Boxing team is leaving no stone unturned in their bid to defend the title at this year’s Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition.

With intense training sessions underway, the team says confidence is high as they prepare to face their long-time rivals, the Army.

Team Manager Saimoni Bebenisala says the squad is in strong form and ready for the challenge.

“At this point, our boys have prepared well for this year’s competition. It will be a good competition as we can see our brothers in the Army camp are also preparing well to try and take the title from us this year.”

He added that the Police side remains driven by the same spirit that saw them lift the title last year, during the Force’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

“We are the current holders and we have been training hard to ensure we get to keep it again this year. Last year we had our 150th anniversary and we went with the motive to win the title just because of that and also for our colleagues that are working during the week-long Sukuna Bowl competition.”

Bebenisala said that sense of duty and unity continues to motivate the team, with every punch thrown in the ring representing the pride and commitment of the Fiji Police Force.

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl boxing and cricket starts on Monday. 15 sports will be part of this year’s event.

