Knockout story for Ravalaca’s opponent says coach

A knockout could be on the cards when Fiji’s own Mikaele Ravalaca steps into the ring against Australian boxer Francis “The Removalist” Chua for the WBA Oceania title in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion this Saturday.

While Ravalaca continues to focus quietly on his preparation, his coach Osea Nanovu has made his intentions clear as he believes the bout will end in a knockout.

Nanovu says the team has studied Chua’s style closely and is confident that Ravalaca’s sharp technique, composure, and mental toughness will make the difference on fight night.

“Mika is strong and his mind is different from what I know about the Fijian boxers. He’s a totally different guy. That’s why I am confident that he will knock out his opponent. I’m not saying that I’m underestimating his opponent but knowing Mika, he’s got a heart. He’s got the caliber.”

Chua is an experienced fighter from Perth who brings a reputation for toughness and a record that includes a win over one of Australia’s top-ranked boxers.

Ravalaca, known for his discipline and precision in the ring, has kept his focus on staying calm under pressure and executing his game plan with patience.

“For me, I’m just focusing on my skills, discipline and I want to be more disciplined in every fight that’s going up and I’ll be patient in this fight and showcase my skills and my talent and if anything happens, mistake, boom, same time.”

The Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

