'Gladiator' Joshua heavier than Dubois at weigh-in

[Source: BBC Sports]

Anthony Joshua said he is “still in the battlefield” and quashed any suggestion of nearing the end of his career as the Briton weighed in heaviest for Saturday’s world title challenge against Daniel Dubois

Two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua, 34, takes on Dubois, 27, for the IBF belt at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Joshua tipped the scales at 18st during an elaborate weigh-in at Trafalgar Square, with Dubois at a career-heavy 17st 10lb.

The central London landmark was cordoned off for arguably Britain’s most extravagant fight week location ever.

Double-decker buses and black cabs provided the backdrop, with Nelson’s Column towering behind a stage placed between the two iconic fountains.

Just as he was at Thursday’s news conference, Greenwich-born Dubois kept his words to a minimum.