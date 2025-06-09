Australia’s ‘The Removalist’ to take on Ravalaca

Francis "The Removalist" Chua [right] and Mikaele Ravalaca

Francis “The Removalist” Chua will take on local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca for the WBA Oceania Light Weight Title in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion this Saturday.

Chua is an Australian professional boxer who fights in the lightweight and super featherweight divisions.

39-year-old Chua took up boxing in his 30s and made his professional debut in 2017

In November 2018, Chua defeated highly-rated prospect Kye MacKenzie by split decision in a major upset.

At the time, Chua had only six professional fights, while MacKenzie was ranked second by the WBO and considered one of Australia’s most promising boxers.

In May 2025, Chua defeated China’s Xiaotao Su at Thunderdome 50 to win the WBC Australasia Silver Lightweight Championship.

The Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

