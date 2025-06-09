Young guns shine as Fiji grabs gold in Melanesian Cup

Source: Basketball Fiji

Fiji’s new generation of basketball stars rose to the occasion in Honiara, powering the national side to back-to-back titles at the FIBA Women’s Melanesian Cup with a hard-fought 57–47 win over Papua New Guinea.

Fiji last won the title in 2022.

Led by captain Bulou Tuisue, the squad, a blend of six seasoned players and six fresh faces showed that talent, teamwork, and trust can overcome even the toughest opposition.

Tuisue, who missed the 2022 tournament due to injury, said it was inspiring to see how quickly the younger players adapted to the big stage.

“I’ve actually found it quite easy leading this group. The girls are so responsive, whatever we ask of each other, we just do it. Everyone’s there to support one another, and that makes all the difference.”

The captain praised her side’s composure and unity, especially after a shaky start against a strong Papua New Guinea outfit.

For Tuisue, the win was personal, a comeback built on heart and leadership.

Returning with a new team brought challenges, but their talent and teamwork came through when it mattered most.

