Fiji ready to defend title against PNG

Fiji Women’s Basketball side will face Papua New Guinea tomorrow in the Melanesian Cup final as they look to maintain their title as defending champions.

The side defeated New Caledonia 60-48 this afternoon.

Fiji rep Estelle Kainamoli says they know tomorrow’s clash against PNG will be an uphill battle, but they are determined to defend their title.

“We’re going to come hungry for that gold, we know that PNG is a very tough team and they’re very physical, and we’ll come tough as well and we’ll bring the game on tomorrow.”

She thanked her teammates for their efforts over the past week winning three out of their four matches.

Fiji will take on PNG at 5pm tomorrow for the gold medal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.