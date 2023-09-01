Athletics Fiji in search of venues

Athletics Fiji is now finding alternative venues to have their athletes train and prepare for the Pacific Games.

This as the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva will undergo restoration work from Monday.

Athletics Fiji Manager Litia Senibulu says this is a challenge they have to tackle as soon as possible so that it does not affect their preparation.

Athletics Fiji Manager Litia Senibulu

As of now, they’re looking at utilizing the Bidesi and Burkhurst grounds or training at major school grounds like Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School.

Senibulu says the best option they have is to train at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and they will have to get funds to cover travel and accommodation.

Athletics Fiji is holding its final Pacific Games trials at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala.