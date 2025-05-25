Workplace stress tied to poor lifestyle

Poor lifestyle choices are now being blamed as a key factor behind rising workplace stress in Fiji.

The Employment Ministry warns that unhealthy habits like poor diet, lack of exercise, and little rest are damaging the nation’s workforce.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says this growing trend is pushing up stress levels across industries and putting pressure on both employees and their employers.

He is calling on workplaces to step up, saying employers have a duty to promote healthy habits if they want to improve productivity and avoid long-term health costs.

“I would advise all the organizations to actually counsel, guide, and advise their members or their workers to exercise themselves and have a lifestyle that is healthy.”

Singh says his experience running the Fiji Teachers’ Union Medical Insurance Scheme opened his eyes to how early many workers start getting sick.

