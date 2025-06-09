Witness denies personal gripes with Saneem during trial

Mohammed Saneem (left), Sanjeshwar Ram (right)

The second prosecution witness in the trial of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has denied having any personal issues with Saneem.

During cross-examination, defense counsel asked the Manager of Corporate Services at the Fijian Elections Office, Sanjeshwar Ram, whether he was afraid, or “lamu,” of Saneem, noting that he did not raise a 2021 tax reimbursement issue until after Saneem was suspended in January 2023.

Ram said the environment at the time was not conducive for FEO staff to question the Supervisor of Elections.

He denied betraying Saneem and explained that he raised the pending tax matter with the incoming Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

He also rejected claims that he asked Saneem to return to the office three weeks after the suspension, citing his son’s wedding commitments.

Ram confirmed he did not inform the Constitutional Office Commission or the government regarding a misappropriation of about $10,000 in MPAiSA transactions, which he said occurred accidentally and was partially recovered through Vodafone.

On the tax issue, the defense argued that Saneem could not avoid paying ordinary tax for the period January 15 to December 31, 2021, and that the additional provisions applied only to that period. Ram said he was unhappy that Saneem’s taxes were reimbursed under the second Deed of Variation.

He added that the independent committee appointed to review Saneem’s pay increase did not recommend any tax relief.

In the trial, Sayed-Khaiyum faces charges of abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum, while Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum approving payment of Saneem’s taxes without proper authorization, giving Saneem a benefit during his tenure as Supervisor of Elections.

