FCOSS wants stronger political funding rules

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is warning that the proposed police and electoral reforms do not go far enough to ensure independent oversight.

It raised concerns over police powers, political funding and the protection of civil society.

FCOSS Program Manager Josaia Tokoni told the parliamentary committee considering the bills that the reform package gets access rights and internal transparency right in some areas, but fails to address independent oversight.

He said this was particularly concerning given Fiji’s history of coups and political interference.

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Tokoni said broad police powers, including covert surveillance, tracking and biometric data collection, should not be concentrated within one institution.

He said there must be a clear separation between police investigations, prosecutions and anti-corruption oversight.

FCOSS is also calling for complaints involving human rights violations or excessive force that are dismissed internally to undergo independent review.

Tokoni said public complaints data should also be broken down by division and gender to identify whether particular communities are being disproportionately affected.

On community policing, FCOSS wants women, youth and persons with disabilities to have guaranteed representation on every community policing committee.

Tokoni also raised concerns about the proposed power for a Justice of the Peace to issue general search warrants.

He said those authorising search warrants should have legal training.

Tokoni acknowledged the challenges this could create for police operating in remote areas, but said technology could allow warrants to be signed and transmitted electronically.

On the electoral reforms, FCOSS strongly criticised the proposed removal of requirements for candidates and office holders to disclose their personal assets and business interests.

Tokoni said the existing disclosure rules should instead be strengthened to include spouses, children and overseas assets.

He also called for political donations to be capped and for donations from non-citizens and former citizens to be disclosed before polling day.

FCOSS supports the proposed $300,000 campaign expenditure limit for individual candidates, describing it as a potential levelling mechanism.

Tokoni stressed that the limit does not mean candidates are expected to spend the full amount.

He said the bigger concern is transparency around where campaign money comes from.

FCOSS also wants the proposed electoral power to cancel campaign-related activities narrowed, with affected organisations given the right to appeal to the courts.

Tokoni said the proposed disqualification of people deemed to be of unsound mind from voting should also be reviewed.

He wants an individualised capacity assessment introduced instead, in line with Fiji’s obligations under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

FCOSS has submitted 10 recommendations covering police accountability, community policing, forensic procedures, surveillance powers, search warrants, public criticism of police, electoral regulation, voting rights and political financing.