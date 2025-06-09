Fiji FA issues final warning to Ba coach

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has taken disciplinary action against coach, Ravinesh Kumar, following an incident involving a security guard after Dayals Steel Ba’s Extra Battle of the Giants match against Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC last weekend.

This decision reinforces Fiji FA’s commitment to maintaining respect and proper conduct within its competitions.

The issue arose when a security guard stopped a few Ba fans from entering the changing room area without valid passes.

Kumar allegedly verbally abused the guard in response.

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Fiji FA’s chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, confirms they’ve received reports from the security officers, their company, competition managers, and other officials responsible for the internal areas.

After careful consideration of all reports, the Fiji FA competitions committee decided to issue Kumar a final warning.

Yusuf says that if Kumar repeats such behavior, he will face a five-match ban from the Ba bench.

Kumar has also been fined a monetary penalty, which must be paid before the semi-final match tomorrow.

Fiji FA has communicated this ruling to Ba FA but has yet to receive a formal response. The association plans to invoice the fine once the response is received.

Former national and Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva Senior has been banned from the changing room and ground areas, relegated to watching matches only from the stands. Seva Snr was one of the fans who wanted to enter the internal area without an official pass.

FBC Sports has called and messaged Ba FA for their response, but they’ve yet to get back to us.

Tomorrow’s BOG semi-finals will see Ba face Global Care Suva at 2:30 pm, followed by Nasinu against Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC at 4:30 pm.

The final is set for Sunday at 3pm. You can listen to the semifinals and final live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.