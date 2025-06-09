CJ warns weak court systems can delay justice

[Photo: FILE]

Weak court administration can lead to delays and directly affect people seeking justice across the Pacific.

This was highlighted by Chief Justice Salesi Temo at the opening of the Regional Court Administration Workshop in Suva.

The three-day workshop brings together court administrators, Chief Registrars, Registrars and other court administration professionals from 15 countries across the Pacific and beyond.

Justice Temo says effective court administration is the foundation of a well-functioning justice system.

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He says while public attention often focuses on judges, hearings and decisions, justice also depends on the systems, people and processes behind the courts.

Justice Temo says weak administrative systems can lead to delays, unnecessary adjournments, pressure on court staff and uncertainty for people using the courts.

He says these are not simply administrative problems because they can have a direct impact on people seeking justice.

The workshop is being held under the Australia-Pacific Judicial Partnership in collaboration with the Federal Court of Australia.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts attended the opening of the regional programme.