Vunaniu, Serua lad receives Commissioners award

For Emosi Diani, joining the Fiji Police Force is not just a career boost, it is a passion and a dream he manifested years ago while working at a manufacturing company in Nadi.

After applying last year, the eldest of five siblings waited in silence. Disappointment followed when the first list was announced and his name was not included.

Despite the delay, Diani’s perseverance and patience this year have led him to receive the Commissioner’s Award as the Dux of the course.

Article continues after advertisement

The 16 weeks of rigorous training were both challenging and overwhelming for Diani. However, not a single day went by where he thought of giving up.

“I want to thank my parents for their support throughout my journey, and to my fellow comrades”

Despite coming from a rural community, Diani is reminding youths to make changes within their communities by taking a leap of faith that will set a standard for the next generation.

His mother, Akanisi Marama, says it was a day of joy as her eldest son has earned a profession for himself, advising him to maintain his conduct wherever he serves.

“We advised him to maintain the image of God, as taught to him and his siblings- and to serve with integrity and honesty always”

As part of the new recruitment programme, Diani first served as a special constable at the Police Mobile Unit in Suva before officially becoming a police constable today. He will be serving at the station for another three years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.