Values of policing emphasized as 207 recruits set to join FPF

The Fiji Police Force is set to welcome an additional 207 newly recruited Police Officers by the end of this week.

These new recruits have completed their training and will pass out from Nasova Ground this Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Meli Sateki congratulated the recruits yesterday and reminded them of the values of policing.

Sateki stressed the importance of remembering the values taught to them during the past 16 weeks and urged them to go out and serve the people to the best of their abilities.

The pass-out parade will commence this Friday at 10 am, with the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, as the Chief Guest.