Two lives lost in Christmas Eve accident

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Two individuals involved in an accident along the Queens Road at Nalovo, Nadi, have died.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve at around 8:30 am.

Police report that the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit an electric post.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the driver fell asleep while driving.

The police investigation is ongoing.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Meanwhile, in another accident a police officer is admitted in a critical condition at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

Director Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says the officer was hit by a mini-van at a check-point in Navua.

He was part of the Southern Division Highway Patrol Team.

SSP Divuana says the mini-van driver was allegedly speeding and hit the traffic cones placed on the road to protect the officers on duty.