Tourism is almost back on track

Fiji’s tourism industry is bouncing back after a slow start to the year.

This, according to Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka.

He said global instability and trade tensions earlier in 2025 caused a drop in travel, especially in the first quarter.

But since April, visitor numbers have improved and the industry is tracking close to 2024 levels.

He states advance bookings look strong and operators are reporting high occupancy.

“Since April, we’ve been back on track. And year on year, we’re almost there, we’re almost equal to 2024. And going forward, what we call the advance are quite solid. So everything being equal, we should be equal to 2024, or better, by the end of 2025.”

Gavoka believes Fiji can match or even beat last year’s performance by the end of 2025.

He adds that confidence is returning across the sector, with positive signs pointing to a strong finish for the year.

