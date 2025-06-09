Tourism bookings remain strong despite global uncertainty

[Photo: ROSIE HOLIDAYS]

The Rosie Travel Group says bookings at its resorts and inbound operations remain strong, despite ongoing global uncertainties.

Managing Director Tony Whitton confirmed that long-haul markets from the UK and Europe are holding steady, with only four cancellations recorded in the past three weeks.

“I’ve just looked at the data this morning, and it is actually quite surprising that in the last three weeks, we’ve only had bookings across Rosie Holidays, Malolo Island, and Likuliku. So bookings are still coming in, which is a pleasant surprise.”

To safeguard operations and maintain visitor arrivals, the company has implemented several contingency measures.

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These include deploying electric vehicles and coaches along long-haul routes to reduce fuel costs, deferring capital expenditure to preserve cash, and introducing flexible work arrangements for staff.

Whitton also highlighted efforts to work with partners, including Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji, to explore rerouting options through Asian gateways like Japan and Hong Kong.

Whitton said that the positive aspect of Fiji and its businesses was their resilience, noting that they had been able to withstand political upheavals, weather events, and even the impact of COVID-19.

He added that the Rosie Travel Group remains prepared for future repercussions of the Middle-East conflict.

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