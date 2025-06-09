Three-year-old loses life in drowning incident

[File Photo]

The latest drowning victim is believed to be a three-year-old boy of Burelevu village in Ra.

According to Police, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the Wainibuka River.

It is alleged that the victim sneaked out of their home to go swimming in the river.

The family had alerted the villagers after they discovered the boy missing.

A search party was then formed where body of the deceased was located along the river.

The body was conveyed to Wainimaro Hospital by relatives.

Police say investigation into the incident is underway.

