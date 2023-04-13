Teenage girl missing

Hannah Campbell. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking information on locating 15-year-old Hannah Campbell, who was reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Campbell left her Navatu Street home in Varadoli, Ba yesterday morning and failed to return.

Police say Campbell was last seen wearing a mini dress in a floral colour.

Anyone with information can contact the Ba Police Station on 9905561, or you can call the Investigating Officer on 8916408.