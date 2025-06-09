Standing Committee seeks clarity on demolition decision

File Photo

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member Parveen Bala is calling on FNU to provide a formal report from the Ministry of Infrastructure to justify the recommendation for demolition of the incomplete Naiyaca campus in Labasa..

The committee members recently visited the site, after which FNU executives appeared before the Standing Committee to provide an update on the progress of its infrastructure projects and the use of government allocated funds.

The members have raised concerns over the recommendation to demolish the Fiji National University’s incomplete Naiyaca campus building in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

FNU’s Acting Deputy Director Capital Merewalesi Naikatini says they had sought the assistance and advice from the Ministry of Infrastructure.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba acknowledged that while parts of the building remain structurally sound, other sections have been deemed unsafe.

“The decision by management and council is to cordon it off, plant some trees, and continue building so that we can have students here instead of paying rent in three different locations. The rent is heavy—it’s not responsible, really”

The committee has requested that FNU provide all relevant structural and engineering reports for review to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

The $30 million project began with preliminary works in 2014 and full construction in 2018 but was abandoned in 2019.

In August this year, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro had stated in parliament that a structural review found the building unsafe, prompting a decision to demolish it.

This led to a recorded $9.9 million impairment loss and a further $4.3 million in capitalized civil works carried forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.